Dr. Joseph Gryskiewicz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Gryskiewicz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Gryskiewicz works at Gryskiewicz Twin Cities Cosmetic Surgery in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advancements in Dermatology
    7373 France Ave S Ste 408, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 842-1000
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gryskiewicz Twin Cities Cosmetic Surgery
    303 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 330, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 435-0177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Size or Shape Change
Gynecomastia
Juvéderm Volbella
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 26, 2019
    Absolute 10/10! Dr. Gryskiesicz is amazing. I had silicone breast implants done about a year and a half ago! I get so many compliments on how natural they look. I did so much research before surgery and was nervous my breast would look too “fake”. I couldn’t be more happy with my results. There staff is incredible. They truly all work together so well and make the process so easy for you. I couldn’t be happier. Thank you Dr. Gryskiewicz and team!!!
    About Dr. Joseph Gryskiewicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346358231
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Wisc Hospital Clins
    Internship
    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of St. Thomas
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Gryskiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gryskiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gryskiewicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gryskiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gryskiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gryskiewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gryskiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gryskiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

