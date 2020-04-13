Overview

Dr. Joseph Greenlee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Greenlee works at PARKVIEW PHYSICIANS GROUP CARDIOVASCULAR SURGERY in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.