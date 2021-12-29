Overview

Dr. Joseph Greco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Greco works at Western New York Urology Associates in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.