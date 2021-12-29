Dr. Joseph Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Greco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Greco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Care of Wny - Cheektowaga3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 564-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greco examined me for a severely enlarged prostate. He performed a Cystoscopy in his office and was very thorough with his help. He recommended a TURP which I had done. I find him to be professional and he has a great bedside manner. Being Canadian I receive free medical attention, however I choose to pay because of him , and the equipment he has available far exceeds anything I can get in Canada.
About Dr. Joseph Greco, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1487650016
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Internal Med
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greco speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
