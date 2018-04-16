Dr. Joseph Graversen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graversen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Graversen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paoli, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Chester County Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Would have no problem recommending him to others. Dr. G. is an excellent listener, very good at explaining and will tell you straight - no beating around the bush. He's also quite personable and he and his staff make a person feel comfortable during visits that can quite frankly be embarrassing. His gentle, matter-of-fact attitude eases a person’s discomfiture.
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Ochsner Clin Fdn Hosp
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- LSU
- Urology
Dr. Graversen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graversen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graversen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graversen has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Hesitancy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graversen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Graversen speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Graversen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graversen.
