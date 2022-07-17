Overview

Dr. Joseph Grau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with The Medical Center at Franklin, The Medical Center At Bowling Green, The Medical Center At Caverna and The Medical Center At Scottsville.



Dr. Grau works at Medical Center Psychiatry in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Scottsville, KY and Horse Cave, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.