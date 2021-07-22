Dr. Joseph Grant Zarzour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarzour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Grant Zarzour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Grant Zarzour, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic PC3610 Springhill Memorial Dr N, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 410-3600Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Alabama Orthopaedic Clinic1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 301, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 410-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful and skilled doctor/surgeon who genuinely cares about and listens to his patients. He is friendly and kind and thoroughly listens to your concerns. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Joseph Grant Zarzour, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1235424896
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
- University Of Georgia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarzour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarzour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarzour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarzour has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarzour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
160 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarzour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarzour.
