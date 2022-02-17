Dr. Gorek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Josef Gorek, MD
Dr. Josef Gorek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center.
Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center3600 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-6565MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
He performed spinal surgery on me three years ago and my stenosis pain disappeared. Moreover, his staff was extraordinarily warm, efficient, and professional.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- 1407908205
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gorek speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.