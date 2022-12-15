See All Ophthalmologists in Powell, TN
Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Googe, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.

Dr. Googe works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN, Morristown, TN, Crossville, TN, Harriman, TN, Oak Ridge, TN, Sevierville, TN and Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Eye Center
    7800 Conner Rd, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Maryville
    628 SMITHVIEW DR, Maryville, TN 37803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  3. 3
    Morristown
    3101 W Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown, TN 37814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  4. 4
    Crossville
    1051 Genesis Rd # 103, Crossville, TN 38555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  5. 5
    Harriman
    1855 Tanner Way Ste 120, Harriman, TN 37748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  6. 6
    Oak Ridge
    575 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste 202, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  7. 7
    Sevierville
    1017 Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville, TN 37862 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  8. 8
    Southeastern Retina Associates
    1124 E Weisgarber Rd Ste 106, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  9. 9
    University Eye Specialists P.c.
    140 Capital Dr Fl 2, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811
  10. 10
    Chapman Commons
    4536 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-0811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 15, 2022
    The office staff at the Morristown office are very friendly and professional. Dr. Googe is very personable and very skilled. I would recommend him to everyone.
    Lisa Johnson — Dec 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Googe, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366448672
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Ee Hosp
    Residency
    • LSU
    Internship
    • City Memphis Hosps-U Tenn
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
