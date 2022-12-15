Overview

Dr. Joseph Googe, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine.



Dr. Googe works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN, Morristown, TN, Crossville, TN, Harriman, TN, Oak Ridge, TN, Sevierville, TN and Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.