Overview

Dr. Joseph Goodwin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Goodwin works at Goodwin Foot/Ankle Ctr PLLC in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Martins Ferry, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.