Dr. Joseph Goodwin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling Hospital.
Goodwin Foot & Ankle Center Pllc3500 Jacob St, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 905-0590
East Ohio Regional Hospital90 N 4th St, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Directions (304) 234-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- Reynolds Memorial Hospital
- Wheeling Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Very caring and knowledgeable doctor. Excellent staff.
About Dr. Joseph Goodwin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1043216260
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Goodwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodwin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodwin has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.