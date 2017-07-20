Dr. Joseph Gonzalez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Gonzalez, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
Mclaren Greater Lansing2270 Jolly Oak Rd Ste 1, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 349-6140
Capital Foot & Ankle Center306 E Elm St Ste B, Saint Johns, MI 48879 Directions (989) 224-4880
Grand Ledge Office1035 Charlevoix Dr, Grand Ledge, MI 48837 Directions (517) 853-8951
Leslie G. Macauley MD PC2843 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 853-8951
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Dental
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience! Dr. G. helped with my ankle and knee pain in just 2 meetings! Personable guy and excellent service with the support staff.
About Dr. Joseph Gonzalez, DPM
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1609871037
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Masonic Med Ctr
- Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Central Michigan University
- Foot Surgery
