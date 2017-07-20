Overview

Dr. Joseph Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Meridian Primary Care in Okemos, MI with other offices in Saint Johns, MI, Grand Ledge, MI and East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.