Dr. Joseph Gondusky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gondusky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Gondusky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Gondusky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital.
Dr. Gondusky works at
Locations
-
1
Jordan Young Institute5716 Cleveland St Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 490-4802
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gondusky?
Emergency visit. Arrive and was taken back in 10 minutes. Excellent patient experience
About Dr. Joseph Gondusky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295803567
Education & Certifications
- Hoag Hosp
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- Villanova University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gondusky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gondusky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gondusky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gondusky works at
Dr. Gondusky has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gondusky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gondusky speaks Spanish.
351 patients have reviewed Dr. Gondusky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gondusky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gondusky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gondusky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.