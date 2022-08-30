Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gjolaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave # 16960, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cjolaj is an amazing impeccable spine surgeon. I would give him more stars if I could. He explains procedures thoroughly and answers all questions. My very successful S1-L5 back fusion has given me an active life and made me pain free. Additionally his staff, especially Melissa, Lilia and Sylvia aided in my recovery. I was lucky to have such a good team!
About Dr. Joseph Gjolaj, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Albanian
- 1578609137
Education & Certifications
- Miami Children's Hospital
- John's Hopkins U
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- John's Hopkins U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gjolaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gjolaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gjolaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gjolaj has seen patients for Myelopathy, Scoliosis and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gjolaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gjolaj speaks Albanian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gjolaj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gjolaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gjolaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gjolaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.