Dr. Joseph Gira, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Peres, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.



Dr. Gira works at Pur One Medispa in Des Peres, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Eye Infections and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.