Overview

Dr. Joseph Giovinazzo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Giovinazzo works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

