Dr. Joseph Gil, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Gil, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI.
Dr. Gil works at
Locations
University Orthopedics1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 443-4280Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gill was kind, compassionate, extremely professional. You never felt rushed and all questions were answered. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Gil, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gil works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gil.
