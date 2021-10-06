Dr. Joseph Giaimo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giaimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Giaimo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Giaimo, DO is a Pulmonologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Giaimo works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph A Giaimo DO PA2511 Burns Rd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 775-3883
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giaimo?
I was hospitalized with Covid in the ICU in January 2021 for 8 days. I was one of the lucky ones that survived. I have fully recovered and I attribute my full recovery to the efforts and care provided by two incredible physicians while I was in Jupiter Medical Center. Dr. Giaimo was one of those physicians. He visited my hospital room every day during my stay. He didn't know me from a hole in the wall, yet he showed the care, compassion and diligence of someone that might be treating a family member. I will never forget Dr. Giaimo and what he did for me and my well-being. Thank you sir.
About Dr. Joseph Giaimo, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083615736
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary
- Metropolitan Hosp
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Ursinus College
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giaimo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giaimo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giaimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giaimo works at
Dr. Giaimo has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giaimo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Giaimo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giaimo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giaimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giaimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.