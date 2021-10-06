Overview

Dr. Joseph Giaimo, DO is a Pulmonologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Giaimo works at Joseph A Giaimo DO PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.