Dr. Joseph Giacometti, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Giacometti, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
1
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
2
Main Line Office123 Bloomingdale Ave Ste 102, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 687-8771
3
Northeastern Eye Institute - Forty Fort190 Welles St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 718-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Quiet and gentle, listens to all concerns. Very efficient care, would recommend
About Dr. Joseph Giacometti, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1821232265
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston
- Yale University
- Lankenau Medical Center in the Philadelphia suburbs
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- U Penn
- Ophthalmology
