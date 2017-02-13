See All Ophthalmologists in Scranton, PA
Dr. Joseph Giacometti, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Joseph Giacometti, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Giacometti works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA with other offices in Wayne, PA and Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 (570) 342-3145
    123 Bloomingdale Ave Ste 102, Wayne, PA 19087 (610) 687-8771
    190 Welles St, Kingston, PA 18704 (570) 718-0590

Hospital Affiliations
  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct

Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Entropion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Spasm
Keratitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Visual Field Defects
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Glaucoma
Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotony of Eye
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 13, 2017
    Quiet and gentle, listens to all concerns. Very efficient care, would recommend
    Wayne, PA — Feb 13, 2017
    About Dr. Joseph Giacometti, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1821232265
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Baylor College Of Medicine In Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Yale University
    Residency
    Internship
    Lankenau Medical Center in the Philadelphia suburbs
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    U Penn
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giacometti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giacometti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giacometti has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giacometti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Giacometti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giacometti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giacometti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giacometti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

