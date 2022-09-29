Dr. Joseph Germano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Germano, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Germano, DO is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Germano works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Winthrop Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-0333
-
2
NYU Langone Cardiology Associates - Mineola212 Jericho Tpke Ste 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
-
3
Bethpage Primary Medical Care530 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 937-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Germano?
Listed well to my medical concerns and promptly scheduled the testing to set up medical procedures. Doctor Germano and medical staff were dedicated to remove a one wire pacemaker and implant a two wire pacemaker. The complex procedure made a significant change in my everyday life.
About Dr. Joseph Germano, DO
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1861445926
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School Hospitals (Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center)
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- WINTHROP UNIVERSITY
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Germano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Germano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Germano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Germano works at
Dr. Germano has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Germano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Germano speaks Italian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Germano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Germano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Germano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.