Overview

Dr. Joseph Gerardi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Gerardi works at Mondragon Mcgrinder Med Assocs in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.