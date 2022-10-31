Overview

Dr. Joseph Geffen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Geffen works at ORLANDO ANESTHESIA CONSULTANTS PA in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.