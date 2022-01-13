Dr. Joseph Gass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Gass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Gass, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from The University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Locations
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 449-0035Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gass is the most kind and caring physician in Bowling Green. He fit us in for multiple last minute appointments with all three of our miscarriages. He listened and he gave us hope. He is humble and knows how to reassure his patients. His surgery skills are excellent leaving no trace behind. Cannot say enough good about him.
About Dr. Joseph Gass, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1467456251
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- The University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gass has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Breech Position, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.