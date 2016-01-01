See All Podiatrists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Joseph Garofalo, DPM

Podiatry
1 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Garofalo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. 

Dr. Garofalo works at Garofalo MDs in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Salvatore A Garofalo Dpm Inc.
    122 S Patterson Ave Ste 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 964-3541

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Joseph Garofalo, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750476651
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Garofalo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garofalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garofalo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garofalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garofalo works at Garofalo MDs in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Garofalo’s profile.

    Dr. Garofalo has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garofalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Garofalo. The overall rating for this provider is 1.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garofalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garofalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garofalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

