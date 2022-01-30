See All Family Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD

Family Medicine
4.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Garcia works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale
    14330 Oakhill Park Ln Ste 200B, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1404

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 30, 2022
    Dr Garcia is great. Having a very active family we have had to use him on many occasions and I highly recommend him.
    Jan 30, 2022
    • Family Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1215916119
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    • Sports Medicine
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia works at Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians - Rosedale in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Garcia’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

