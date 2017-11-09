Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Southwest and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
1
Austin Regional Clinic Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
2
Austin Regional Clinic3816 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 443-1311
3
Austin Regional Clinic At Far West Medical Tower6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-8888MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An all around great doctor. Caring, attentive and most of all skilled. Didn't "just" save my life with emergency surgery at Seton, but did an excellent job with my colonoscopy -- many nurses I know have told me about doctors that haven't -- and has seen me multiple times since the surgery to make sure I have a full recovery. Dr's get no better than this.
About Dr. Joseph Garcia, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174639801
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
