Dr. Joseph Garber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL.



Dr. Garber works at Rush Pediatric Specialty Care - Professional Building in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Blepharitis and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.