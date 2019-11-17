Dr. Joseph Galloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Galloway, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Galloway, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Locations
-
1
Mobile Infirmary Association5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 435-2400
-
2
Infirmary Surgical Specialists1700 Spring Hill Ave, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 438-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galloway did my gastric sleeve surgery! He is amazing and great doctor. Made me feel great at my last visit with over 120 lbs lost in less than a year.
About Dr. Joseph Galloway, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1174639926
Education & Certifications
- Ochs Med Insts
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galloway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galloway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galloway has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galloway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Galloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galloway.
