Overview

Dr. Joseph Gallo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Gallo works at Midloathian Medical Center in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.