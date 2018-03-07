Overview

Dr. Joseph Gallagher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Gallagher works at Wilmington Health in Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diarrhea and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.