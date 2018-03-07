Dr. Joseph Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Gallagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Gallagher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Office1000 Brabham Ave, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 937-2570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- St. Joseph Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
You will not find a better GI Team than Dr. Gallagher and his nursing support.
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881863785
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
