Dr. Joseph Gallagher, DO

Family Medicine
5 (263)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Gallagher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Gallagher works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sewell Primary Care
    485 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Confusion
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Confusion

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 263 ratings
Patient Ratings (263)
5 Star
(230)
4 Star
(21)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Joseph Gallagher, DO

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1841229457
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
Internship
  • Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
Medical Education
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Gallagher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gallagher works at Sewell Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gallagher’s profile.

263 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

