Dr. Joseph Gallagher, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Gallagher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
Sewell Primary Care485 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallagher?
What a good Doctor ..I am a Deaf patient there provide Sign Language Interpreter for me to talk with Dr. Gallagher, He explain about me physical need and understand to talk thru Interpreter , I have his respect.. Williamstown, N.J.
About Dr. Joseph Gallagher, DO
Education & Certifications
- Rowan SOM, Jefferson Health, Our Lady of Lourdes
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher speaks Spanish.
263 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
