Dr. Joseph Galichia, MD

Cardiology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Galichia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.

Dr. Galichia works at Kansas Physician Group in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas Physicians Group
    2600 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 858-2600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treadmill Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Coronary Angiogram
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joseph Galichia, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265410591
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Galichia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galichia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galichia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galichia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galichia works at Kansas Physician Group in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Galichia’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Galichia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galichia.

