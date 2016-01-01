Dr. Joseph Galichia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galichia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Galichia, MD
Dr. Joseph Galichia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Kansas Physicians Group2600 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220 Directions (316) 858-2600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Wesley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1265410591
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Galichia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galichia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Galichia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galichia.
