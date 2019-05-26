Dr. Joseph Galeski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galeski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Galeski, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Galeski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Allen, VA.
Locations
VPI - Innsbrook Primary Care4900 Cox Rd Ste 150, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Directions (804) 455-9188Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have been one of Dr. Galeski's Patient's for 17 years, as well as My Mom, and Significant Other. Dr. Galeski is a very Wise and Exceptionally Brilliant Doctor! I am not by Nature Dramatic, but on a Scale of 1-10- He Ranks 26! Yes, He is that Superb of a Physician. CWright/ Glen Allen, Virginia
About Dr. Joseph Galeski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1265483150
Education & Certifications
- Vcu Med Ctr|Vcu Med Ctr|Vcu Medical Center|Vcu Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galeski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galeski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galeski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Galeski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galeski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galeski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galeski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.