Dr. Joseph Galati, MD

Hepatology
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joseph Galati, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hepatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Galati works at Liver Specialists of Texas PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Liver Specialists of Texas PA
    6560 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030

  Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center
  Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

    Aetna
    American Republic
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HAP Insurance
    Healthfirst
    Humana
    Meritain Health
    MHealth Insured
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Principal Life
    UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr. Galati and his team helped save my life when I had liver and kidney failure and was on a heart / lung (ECMO) machine for 13 days. But, they didn't stop there. When I was recovering in the hospital, Dr. Galati stopped by on a regular basis and encouraged me to stay strong, keep fighting and work hard with my Physical Therapists. He also educated me on the importance of good nutrition. He helped with my total recovery. I found his Nurse Practitioner and his staff extremely supportive and responsive. They were prompt in getting my test results and answering questions.
    Al D — Nov 09, 2022
    Hepatology
    35 years of experience
    English, Mandarin and Spanish
    1821069162
    University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Brooklyn VA Med Ctr|Kings County Hospital / SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
    St George's University
    Gastroenterology
