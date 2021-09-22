Dr. Joseph Galate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Galate, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Galate, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with University of Missouri Kansas City
Dr. Galate works at
Locations
Precision Spine & Orthopaedic Specialists10777 Nall Ave Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 387-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was perfect. The Dr. is excellent as is his staff.
About Dr. Joseph Galate, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1184682429
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri Kansas City
- U Mo-Columbia
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galate works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Galate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galate.
