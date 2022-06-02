Overview

Dr. Joseph Gadzia, MD is a Dermatologist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.



Dr. Gadzia works at Kansas Medical Clinic, PA in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.