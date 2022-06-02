See All Dermatologists in Topeka, KS
Dr. Joseph Gadzia, MD

Dermatology
3 (52)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Gadzia, MD is a Dermatologist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.

Dr. Gadzia works at Kansas Medical Clinic, PA in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas Medical Clinic, PA
    2921 Sw Wanamaker Dr, Topeka, KS 66614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 272-6860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Rash
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Joseph Gadzia, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740260868
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ks/ks University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Med Center De
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Gadzia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadzia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gadzia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gadzia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gadzia works at Kansas Medical Clinic, PA in Topeka, KS. View the full address on Dr. Gadzia’s profile.

    Dr. Gadzia has seen patients for Rash, Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadzia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadzia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadzia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadzia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadzia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

