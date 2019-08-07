Overview

Dr. Joseph Furman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Furman works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.