Dr. Joseph Furlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Furlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Furlin works at
Locations
-
1
Joseph J Furlin MD675 W North Ave Ste 312, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 615-1100
-
2
Pregnancy & Gynecology Center4614 W Diversey Ave Ste A, Chicago, IL 60639 Directions (773) 725-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The Best Doctor I have ever meet so caring! Delivered my kids in 2004,2007,2012 and 2017 I ended up with emergency c-section. During the whole time I always knew my babies and I are in great hands. Our safety was always top priority.Thank you for the exceptional great care doc!
About Dr. Joseph Furlin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316988389
Education & Certifications
- Saint Joseph Hospital Resurrection Health Care Chicago
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
