Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Podiatric Medicine and Health Services and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Garden13838 Tilden Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 287-9113Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On time,excellent support team. Diagnosis, course of action explained.doctor is a rock-star.
About Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023089869
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- University Of Podiatric Medicine and Health Services
- Idaho State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funk has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.
