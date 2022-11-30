See All Podiatric Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (87)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Podiatric Medicine and Health Services and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Funk works at Champaign Dental Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Downtown Orlando
    25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 254-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orlando Orthopaedic Center Winter Garden
    13838 Tilden Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 287-9113
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Funk?

    Nov 30, 2022
    On time,excellent support team. Diagnosis, course of action explained.doctor is a rock-star.
    Tom Coleman — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Funk to family and friends

    Dr. Funk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Funk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM.

    About Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023089869
    Education & Certifications

    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    • University Of Podiatric Medicine and Health Services
    • Idaho State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Funk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Funk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Funk has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

