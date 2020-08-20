Dr. Freschi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Freschi, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Freschi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Freschi works at
Locations
Lacey and Freschi Mds PC1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 425, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-2666
Northside Hospital-forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 252-2666
- 3 227 Sandy Springs Pl Ste D, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 295-5473
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freschi's virtual meeting with me was comforting. It was nice to see him again also.
About Dr. Joseph Freschi, MD
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1063494060
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freschi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freschi works at
Dr. Freschi has seen patients for EMG (Electromyography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freschi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Freschi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freschi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.