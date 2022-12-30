Dr. Joseph Fredi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fredi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Fredi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Fredi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fredi?
Dr. Fredi and his staff are awesome.
About Dr. Joseph Fredi, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1184720393
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- University Of Rochester Medical Center
- Strong Meml Hosp/u Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fredi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fredi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fredi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fredi works at
Dr. Fredi has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fredi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fredi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fredi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.