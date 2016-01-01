Dr. Joseph Fraiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fraiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Fraiz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Hendricks Regional Health100 Hospital Ln Ste 105, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Infectious Disease Of Indiana11455 N Meridian St Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- IU Health University
- IU Health University
- IU Health University
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Dr. Fraiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fraiz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fraiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.