Dr. Joseph Fraiz, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Fraiz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Fraiz works at Hendricks Regional Health Palliative Care in Danville, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Regional Health
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 105, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Infectious Disease Of Indiana
    11455 N Meridian St Ste 200, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joseph Fraiz, MD

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1710927652
Education & Certifications

  • IU Health University
  • IU Health University
  • IU Health University
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health
  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Fraiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fraiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fraiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fraiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraiz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fraiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fraiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

