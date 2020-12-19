Dr. Joseph Forbess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forbess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Forbess, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Forbess, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Congenital Cardiac Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Locations
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (800) 543-7362
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Before my son Brent was even born, we chose Dr. Forbess as our surgeon. We researched our son’s CHD and read a book _Walk_On_Water, which briefly mentioned Dr. Forbess. He was practicing close to us in Dallas at the time and he was able to perform our son’s Glenn surgery in 2015. We travelled to Chicago in 2019 for our son’s Fontan surgery and we were always impressed by his skill and expertise. We would follow him anywhere (except internationally). We only want the best, most experienced surgeons to work on our son’s heart. We are very happy with our decision to choose Dr. Forbess.
About Dr. Joseph Forbess, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1669434742
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Congenital Cardiac Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forbess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forbess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forbess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Forbess. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forbess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forbess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forbess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.