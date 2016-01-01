Overview

Dr. Joseph Folz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN.



Dr. Folz works at Center fo Spine and Sports Medicine, Evansville, IN in Evansville, IN with other offices in Mount Carmel, IL, Owensboro, KY and Vincennes, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.