Dr. Joseph Folz, DO

Pain Medicine
Overview

Dr. Joseph Folz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. 

Dr. Folz works at Center fo Spine and Sports Medicine, Evansville, IN in Evansville, IN with other offices in Mount Carmel, IL, Owensboro, KY and Vincennes, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Commonwealth Pain & Spine
    7145 E Virginia St Ste 5000, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 476-7111
    Wabash General Hospital
    1418 College Dr, Mount Carmel, IL 62863 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 476-7111
    Monday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Friday
    5:00pm - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Commonwealth Pain & Spine
    2609 New Hartford Rd Ste 3, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 476-7111
    Good Samaritan Hospital
    520 S 7th St, Vincennes, IN 47591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 316-0327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
  • Wabash General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    About Dr. Joseph Folz, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881013647
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Folz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Folz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Folz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Folz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Folz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

