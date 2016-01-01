Dr. Joseph Folz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Folz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Folz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN.
Dr. Folz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Pain & Spine7145 E Virginia St Ste 5000, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 476-7111
-
2
Wabash General Hospital1418 College Dr, Mount Carmel, IL 62863 Directions (812) 476-7111Monday5:00pm - 9:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday5:00pm - 9:00pmThursday5:00pm - 9:00pmFriday5:00pm - 9:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Commonwealth Pain & Spine2609 New Hartford Rd Ste 3, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (812) 476-7111
-
4
Good Samaritan Hospital520 S 7th St, Vincennes, IN 47591 Directions (812) 316-0327
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center
- Wabash General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Folz?
About Dr. Joseph Folz, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1881013647
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Folz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Folz works at
Dr. Folz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Folz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Folz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.