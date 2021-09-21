Dr. Joseph Fodero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fodero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fodero, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Fodero, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from Yale University Sch Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Northeastern Surgery Center PA220 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 295-6565
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 295-6565Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fodero's excellent credentials were exceeded by his performance of rhinoplasty on my daughter just 2 months ago. He knew just what to do after examining her and speaking with her. His apparent knowledge and experience were so impressive and reassuring that we were both put at ease. He delivered beautiful results ... so very natural looking. His staff and facility are top notch. A great experience so far!
About Dr. Joseph Fodero, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1073541314
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center (Ann Arbor)
- Yale University Sch Med
