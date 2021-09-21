See All Plastic Surgeons in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Joseph Fodero, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Fodero, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from Yale University Sch Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Fodero works at Northeastern Surgery Center PA in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeastern Surgery Center PA
    220 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-6565
  2. 2
    Morristown Medical Center
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-6565
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Implant Malposition Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Milia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Facial Injuries Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 21, 2021
    Dr. Fodero's excellent credentials were exceeded by his performance of rhinoplasty on my daughter just 2 months ago. He knew just what to do after examining her and speaking with her. His apparent knowledge and experience were so impressive and reassuring that we were both put at ease. He delivered beautiful results ... so very natural looking. His staff and facility are top notch. A great experience so far!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Fodero, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073541314
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan Medical Center (Ann Arbor)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yale University Sch Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Fodero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fodero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fodero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fodero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Fodero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fodero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fodero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fodero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

