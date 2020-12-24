Dr. Joseph Fluence, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fluence is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fluence, MD
Dr. Joseph Fluence, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
Valley Retina PC1401 Spanos Ct Ste 130, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
Sutter Health1700 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 526-4500
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation Clinical -600 Coffee Rd, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 524-1211
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fluence is a very dedicated and caring physician. He is extremely talented and provides excellent results. I highly recommended him and his staff. Ken Edwards
- 43 years of experience
- English
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fluence has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fluence accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fluence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fluence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fluence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fluence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fluence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.