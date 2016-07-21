See All Allergists & Immunologists in Ithaca, NY
Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Flanagan Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ithaca, NY. 

Dr. Flanagan Jr works at Asthma & Allergy Associates in Ithaca, NY with other offices in Vestal, NY and Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trumble Physical Therapy Pllc
    840 Hanshaw Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 257-6563
  2. 2
    Asthma and Allergy Associates PC
    1550 Vestal Pkwy E Ste 4, Vestal, NY 13850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 766-0235
  3. 3
    4402 Medical Center Dr Ste 402, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 663-0005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  Impetigo
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Joseph Flanagan Jr, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1477527828
    Education & Certifications

    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Flanagan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flanagan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flanagan Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flanagan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flanagan Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flanagan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Flanagan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flanagan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flanagan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flanagan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

