Dr. Joseph Fishkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Fishkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School.
Locations
Joseph Fishkin MD LLC85 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 201, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 383-9140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fishkin saw me as an emergency patient. It was my first visit to his office. I was blown away at not only by his professionalism, courteous and comforting personality, but the total experience was great. That includes the office personnel: friendly, helpful, and patient. Dr Fishkin is now my new Opthamologist !
About Dr. Joseph Fishkin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishkin has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishkin.
