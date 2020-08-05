Dr. Joseph Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Fisher, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 77 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
Linda Berlin Psy. D.& Psychological Associates, P.A.1725 N University Dr Ste 350, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 227-2700
Constance Avery-Clark, Ph.D., LLC7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 407, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 347-0997Tuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fisher is a wonderful psychiatrist. I have been with him for 5 years and could not be happier. He explains every medication and the reasons behind taking them. I have not had such consistency in many years.
About Dr. Joseph Fisher, MD
- Psychiatry
- 77 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.