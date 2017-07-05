See All Podiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM

Podiatry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Fiorito works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UW Medicine Eye Institute
    908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Uw Medicine Factoria Clinic
    13231 SE 36th St Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 05, 2017
Found Dr. Fiorito refreshingly frank and got straight to the point without being blunt or rude. I would recommend him to family or friends. Michael Gartner
Michael Frederick Gartner in Oak Harbor, Wa — Jul 05, 2017
Photo: Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM
About Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326331620
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Fiorito, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiorito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fiorito has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fiorito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiorito. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiorito.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiorito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiorito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

