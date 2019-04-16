See All Neurologists in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Joseph Ferrara, MD

Neurology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Ferrara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Ferrara works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Dystonia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 16, 2019
    I have seen Dr.Ferrara for several years. I suffer from severe RLS and had almost given up on ever finding a doctor who could help me. Dr Ferrara was an answer to prayer He takes TIME to listen and evaluate the symptoms that other practitioners have discounted. He explains and teaches the patient about any diagnosis given before just prescribing another pill. I trust and respect him. Kind, respectful, a wonderful teacher - he has greatly increased my quality of life. Thank you Dr. Ferrara!
    — Apr 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Ferrara, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942450002
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Medical Education
    • SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Ferrara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferrara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferrara works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Dr. Ferrara’s profile.

    Dr. Ferrara has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

