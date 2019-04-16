Dr. Joseph Ferrara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ferrara, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ferrara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Locations
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr.Ferrara for several years. I suffer from severe RLS and had almost given up on ever finding a doctor who could help me. Dr Ferrara was an answer to prayer He takes TIME to listen and evaluate the symptoms that other practitioners have discounted. He explains and teaches the patient about any diagnosis given before just prescribing another pill. I trust and respect him. Kind, respectful, a wonderful teacher - he has greatly increased my quality of life. Thank you Dr. Ferrara!
About Dr. Joseph Ferrara, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942450002
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Neurology
Dr. Ferrara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrara has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrara.
