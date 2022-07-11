Overview

Dr. Joseph Fernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Sandrow and Keyes MD PA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.